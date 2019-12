Thursday marks 40 years since Michelle Martinko was murdered in a mall parking lot in Cedar Rapids.

The 18-year-old was leaving Westdale Mall on the night of Dec. 19, 1979, when police say she was stabbed to death.

Last year, prosecutors charged Jerry Burns with her death. They said DNA links him to her murder. Earlier this month, a judge granted Burns a change of venue for his upcoming trial. It's expected to begin in February in Scott County.