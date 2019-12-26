Thursday expected to be busy travel day

Thursday is expected to be the worst time to travel around the holidays as people head home. That's according to AAA.

More than 100 million Americans are taking to the roadways to travel for the holidays. AAA says drivers can expect double the amount of time to get through major U.S. cities while on the road.

Flying is also expected to be busy. AAA found 2.9 million people are expected to fly on Thursday and Friday. Compare that to an average travel day, where 2.4 million people typically fly.