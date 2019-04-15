Thunderstorms late Wednesday may produce severe weather

A couple of weather systems will bring us rain and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Depending on how they track, there is a potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late Wednesday.

At this time, it appears the main severe weather risk locally will be generally near and south of Interstate 80. If the warm front can get farther north, then that severe weather potential may expand northward, too. The main risks, if severe weather does develop, will be for gusty winds and hail. There is a low tornado risk with this system, but it will be a factor we watch. The main timeframe would be roughly between 5 p.m. and midnight.

Again, the potential for severe weather locally will depend on how this system moves and will become clearer as we get closer.