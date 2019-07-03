Thriving within West Liberty's multiple cultures

It's high noon on Sunday and Father Guillermo Trevino is ready to start his second service of the day at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The impact of Latino culture is felt all throughout West Liberty, where more than half of the 3,700 people who live here are of that heritage.

In his second language of the day.

Father Guillermo has lived in West Liberty for only a year but he's from the Quad Cities and very much at home with people who speak English or Spanish at their homes.

“Here they come, no matter where they are, this is their faith and where they come to speak to God,” said Trevino.

West Liberty is a city of 3,700, with slightly more than half of the population of Latino heritage. This impact comes across in so many businesses throughout the town, from restaurants to grocery stores to insurance companies.

Megan Zalzala grew up here and moved back from Los Angeles with her family because of quality of life.

“It isn't so intimidating and maybe you don't speak it fluently but you realize it's a big world and everyone speaks different languages,” said Zalzala.

The impact permeates all throughout the city. From businesses to the restaurants where a culture is celebrated and where people thrive, whether they started in West Liberty or not.

“I'm an example of that,” said JJ Garcia, a native of the city and the current president of the West Liberty Chamber of Commerce. “My daughter who is one-quarter Mexican will know more Spanish than her dad, who is half-Mexican."

West Liberty High School had found success and high college placement getting students ready for beyond high school and even Father Guillermo said he is seen as helping with the superintendent search.

“(The district) said "Father, your leadership is a voice for Spanish speakers,” said Trevino. “Speaking both languages is an obvious plus and, with the youth who may feel not at home in either one, I can relate to them in both languages. Start talking in one and be able to finish in the other. Absolutely, it's a big plus.”