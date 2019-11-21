Celebrating a Milestone: Three Washington women "blessed" to make it to 100 years of life

Three ladies at Halcyon House retirement home in Washington celebrated a milestone this year. They all turned 100 years young.

All three ladies are known for bringing smiles to the staff at the home, where they all live independently.

"We're pretty good to have lasted this long,” said Betty Osincup.

“It’s just another day," agreed Irene Baughman and Letha Statler.

All three were born in 1919. Letha was born on May 4th, Irene was born on October 4th, and Betty was born just two weeks ago on November 9th.

Not just a birthday - but there are lots of laughter that these three shares and all unique memories throughout their 100 years of life, starting from birth.

"You didn’t go to the hospital (during the time I was born). You were born in your bedroom around here," said Statler.

That’s how Letha came into the world - born right there in Washington County.

For Betty, it was a similar experience, but she was born in Chicago.

"My mother told me something happened when I was born that was unusual, and the midwives used to carry me around," said Osincup.

For Irene, she had perhaps the most peculiar experience. She actually didn't get her birth certificate until she was almost 70 years old.

"The doctor that brought me was an old drunker, and as soon as I was born he got drunk and never recorded me. I guess I was too much for him," said Baughman, as she laughed.

They say making it to this milestone is a blessing, and as for the secret to their longevity, they say it’s simple.

“Thank you Lord, good genes, eat healthy and be kind," said Osincup.

"Get up every morning, be happy and stay active and enjoy a good balanced meal"

“Be friendly, work hard, and make the best of everything. I've been a do it yourself and gotten along just fine," said Statler.

And, of course, the unspoken key to a long life, they agree is lots of laughter.

