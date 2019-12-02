Three-vehicle crash on County Home Road injures one driver

A crash involving three vehicles in rural Linn County sent one person to the hospital, according to law enforcement.

At around 5:25 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, the Linn County Sheriff's Office and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash in the 3200 block of County Home Road, between Quass Road and N Center Point Road.

Deputies believe that a vehicle that was headed westbound on County Home Road stopped to wait for a vehicle to turn into a driveway. That vehicle was then struck by one driven by Gunner Haight, 21, of Iowa City, pushing it into a third vehicle causing a secondary collision.

Haight was charged with failure to stop in assured clear distance.

The driver of the first vehicle hit was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries. Nobody else was injured in the crash. All vehicle occupants were wearing seatbelts.

County Home Road was closed for about an hour to allow emergency crews to clear the scene.

Linn County Rescue, Monroe Township Fire, and Center Point Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.