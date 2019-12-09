Three-vehicle crash near Gilbertville injures two, temporarily stops Interstate 380 traffic

A multi-vehicle crash following a burst of heavy snowfall resulted in two people being taken to an area hospital, according to law enforcement officials.

A traffic camera from the Iowa Department of Transportation shows the effects of a crash near mile marker 63 on Interstate 380 on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 (Courtesy: Iowa DOT)

At around 12:25 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash along Interstate 380 near Gilbertville, located at mile marker 63.

Deputies believe that a truck was headed northbound on the highway when it lost control during slick conditions. The truck crossed the median and struck a utility van in the southbound lanes. It then hit another truck.

A band of moderate to heavy snowfall had recently moved through the area, likely creating the conditions that led to the crash.

The driver of the truck that crossed the median and a passenger were taken to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo by ambulance.

Traffic on southbound Interstate 380 was interrupted because of this crash and other semi-tractortrailers that became disabled due to the road conditions, according to deputies.

The Evansville Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement Agency, Gilbertville Fire and Ambulance, and Sheetz Towing assisted in the emergency response.