Three teens shot at Virginia high school football game

Police say three teenagers who were shot after a high school football game in Virginia are expected to survive.

Newport News Police said via Twitter on Saturday that the shootings happened at the end of a football game at Todd Stadium on Friday night.

A 14-year-old victim was found in the stadium's parking lot. Two 19-year-olds were found on a street near the stadium. The victims were taken to hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told local media that paramedics were already on scene because of the game.

An investigation was ongoing.