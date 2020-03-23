Three state universities set up emergency fund for students in need

The three universities in the state under the auspices of the Iowa Board of Regents have set up special funds for students during the disrupted end of the semester due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

(Image: MGN)

The University of Iowa, University of Northern Iowa, and Iowa State University have established the funds to assist students with urgent needs, like food insecurity, travel costs, technology expenses, among others, according to a joint statement. This was done in reaction to the shift to online-only instruction for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester by all three schools.

The funds are set up separately at each institution, and anybody can donate to help cover those costs: