Three quick and easy recipe for eggs

Eggs are a great source of nutrition, and May is National Egg Month.

These are some quick recipes to get you out the door with breakfast in hand.

**FAST EGG MEAL - MIXED VEGETABLE FRITTATA

INGREDIENTS

10 large eggs

to taste salt and pepper

1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

18 scallions, white part only, thinly sliced

2 shallots, peeled & thinly sliced

2 cups yellow zucchini, diced

3 cups Swiss chard, stemmed, chopped

2 tsp fresh thyme leaves, chopped

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

2 red bell peppers, roasted, peeled

3/4 lb. asparagus, ends removed, cut into 2" lengths

3 cups baby spinach

1 tomato, large, sliced into 8 rounds

16 basil leaves

1/2 lb fresh Mozzarella, sliced into 8 rounds

DIRECTIONS

For the eggs: Preheat the oven to 350°F. Whisk the eggs and ¼ cup of Parmesan cheese together in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper as desired. Set aside.

In a cast iron pan, heat the olive oil and add the scallions, shallots, and cook 1 minute over medium heat. Add the zucchini and cook until they start to color. Add the Swiss chard and cook until wilted. Add thyme, pepper flakes, and cook to combine.

Add the bell peppers, asparagus, and salt to taste, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the asparagus are soft but still al dente, reduce heat and cook until completely tender.

Gently stir in the spinach, stirring often, until the spinach wilts. Increase the heat to medium-high and cook until most of the liquid is evaporated, stirring often, for about 2 to 6 minutes.

To prep the tomatoes and basil: Lay the tomato slices on a piece of paper towel. Cover with another paper towel and gently press to absorb extra moisture and set aside.

Pour the eggs over the vegetables, and reduce heat to low. Cook until you can see that the eggs are setting on top of the vegetables, about 5 minutes. Garnish top of eggs with tomato slices, and top each tomato with a basil leaf and slice of mozzarella.

Stack remaining 8 basil leaves, roll lengthwise, and cut crosswise into thin strips. Sprinkle basil and remaining Parmesan over the top of the frittata. Bake until the top of the frittata is browned and puffy, about 15 minutes. Remove it from the oven and let cool for a few minutes. Slice and serve immediately.

NUTRITION

Nutrition information per serving: 260 calories; 17 g fat; 7 g saturated fat; 255 mg cholesterol; 350 mg sodium; 9 g carbohydrate; 3 g fiber; 17 g protein

----

**FASTER EGG MEAL - GRILLED MINI OMELETS

INGREDIENTS

4 eggs

1/4 cup low-fat milk

2 Tbsp shredded cheese

1/2 tsp salt

0 assorted vegetables

PREPARATION NOTES

We recommend Sparboe® eggs and Kraft® shredded cheese for this recipe.

DIRECTIONS

Preheat grill and coat a 6-cup muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.

Whisk together eggs, milk and salt in a medium bowl, then evenly distribute the egg mixture among the muffin cups.

Add about 2 Tbsp. of mix-ins to each cup and sprinkle with cheese, if desired.

Grill omelets over low heat for 15 to 20 minutes, or until eggs are set.

NUTRITION

56 calories; 3.6 g total fat; 1.1 g saturated fat; 124 mg cholesterol; 232 mg sodium; 1 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 4.5 g protein

---

**FASTEST EGG MEAL - MICROWAVE COFFEE CUP SCRAMBLE

INGREDIENTS

2 eggs

2 Tbsp milk

1 package shredded cheese

DIRECTIONS

Coat a 12-ounce microwave-safe coffee mug with cooking spray.

Add eggs and low-fat milk.

Beat until blended.

Microwave on high for 45 seconds.

Gently stir.

Microwave until eggs are almost set - 30 to 45 seconds longer.

Top with cheese.

NUTRITION

198 calories, 14 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 660 mg sodium, 374 mg cholesterol, 4 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 14 g protein