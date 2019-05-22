Three people indicted in connection with 2014 unsolved murder

Three people were indicted on multiple federal charges in connection to an unsolved crime from 2014 that resulted in the death of James Booher.

James Booher (KCRG File Photo)

Matthew Barrett Robbins, 46, William Leo Yancey, 43, and Danielle Lynn Busch, 29, were charged with robbery affecting interstate commerce, conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in murder. The charges were filed in federal court for the Northern District of Iowa and unsealed on Wednesday.

The indictment alleges that, on or around May 31, 2014, the three persons named conspired to, and then did, rob Booher of methamphetamine that he posessed and the proceeds from the sale of meth. Prosecutors said they did so through means of actual and threatened force.

The filing said that the three did reveal and discharge a firearm while committing the robbery, leading to the death of Booher. This would be considered murder under U.S. law, though nobody has been specifically charged with murder.

The indictment does not name Booher, instead using the initials "J.B." One of Booher's sisters, Susie Reynolds, confirmed to KCRG-TV9 that the indictment was referencing Booher.

A conviction on all charges would result in a minimum of 10 years in prison with a possible life sentence, along with fines and 11 years of supervised release.

Busch appeared in federal court today. Her next appearance is set for June 3. Arraignments have not yet occurred for Robbins and Yancey.