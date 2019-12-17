Three of four members of Congress from Iowa supporting impeachment

All four members of Iowa's delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives have weighed in on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, splitting along party lines.

From left to right: Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA1), Rep. Dave Loebsack (D-IA2), Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA3), Rep. Steve King (R-IA4) (Photos courtesy: United States House of Representatives)

The three Democratic representatives, Rep. Abby Finkenauer (IA-1), Rep. Dave Loebsack (IA-2), and Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-3) have issued statements indicating they will vote for the two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. All three made their final choices clear on Tuesday.

Rep. Steve King (IA-4), the lone Republican in Iowa's delegation, has been an outspoken opponent of impeachment since early in the process.

Trump is facing impeachment articles for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Finkenauer and Axne are new members of Congress, being elected in November 2018 to seats previously held by Republicans. Loebsack represents a district that he has held since being elected in November 2006, though he intends to retire after his current term.

King has held office since being elected in 2002 to a seat previously held by a Republican.

Read each statement from Iowa's congressional representatives below:

Rep. Abbey Finkenauer (D-IA1):

"On January 3rd of this year, I had the distinct honor and privilege to raise my right hand on behalf of my neighbors across Iowa’s First Congressional District and swear I would support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, that I would bear true faith and allegiance to the same.

"I think of that oath, and my constituents who I’m grateful to serve, every day. Tomorrow, after reviewing months of testimony from national security experts, our intelligence community, and the words and actions of the President of the United States, I will continue to uphold that oath. I will be supporting both articles of impeachment and honor my duty to defend our constitution and democracy from abuse of power at the highest level.

"This decision is not, and was never about politics, and this shouldn’t be about political parties or elections. It’s about facts, dignity in public service, and honoring those who fought and continue to fight to protect our sacred democracy. I’ll continue to do my job with the same values and respect I grew up with here in Iowa. It will soon be up to our US Senators if they choose to do the same."

Rep. Dave Loebsack (D-IA2):

"This is a somber time not only for Congress, but the nation as a whole. At each stage of this investigation, I have proceeded judiciously and carefully examined the evidence presented to the House. I truly believe it is unfortunate that we are even in this position, but in our system of government, no one is above the law, including the President. Going forward, we must not allow the actions of this President to set an example for future office holders that will further erode our democracy. Even with the unprecedented obstruction from the Administration, including the refusal to provide documents and allow witnesses to testify, the facts surrounding these very serious accusations leave little room for interpretation and the case that has been laid out is clear. I did not come to Congress to impeach a president. But to ensure our democracy is not permanently weakened, there is no other option but to support the articles of impeachment that the Judiciary Committee has presented to the full House of Representatives.”

Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA3):

“I came to Congress to work for middle class Iowans — getting people better health care and better-paying jobs while making the Federal government more accountable.

When I took the oath of office, I swore to protect the Constitution and our democracy. After carefully reviewing the evidence presented from the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, it’s clear the President abused his power by using $400 million in taxpayer money for his own personal, political gain and obstructed justice by ordering his administration to refuse to testify or provide subpoenaed documents.

That’s why today, I am announcing my support for the articles of impeachment.

While the impeachment process continues, I will continue my work to lower health care and drug costs, increase access to job training programs, and help our neighbors affected by natural disasters.”

Rep. Steve King (R-IA4), in a statement from December 10, 2019:

“Wow, what a stunning hour or a little bit better took place here in the United States Congress today, just a little bit earlier, this morning.

The long saga of three years and one month of trying to come up with an excuse to impeach Donald Trump has finally come to pass. The excuses are this: ‘Abuse of Power’ and ‘Obstruction of Congress.’

The ‘Obstruction of Congress’ charge is this: that Donald Trump didn’t make it easy enough for Democrats to come up with a reason to impeach him. They’ve been determined to do that for three years and a month. Then they’ll define what that ‘obstruction’ actually is.

The second thing is ‘Abuse of Power.’ If this charge of ‘Abuse of Power’ is impeachable, that means that you can impeach any President at any time as soon as you disagree with what he’s done with his foreign policy.

That’s the scenario that is here. There are 4 reasons to impeach a President: Treason- they fell flat there, no treason on Donald Trump’s part; Bribery- they talked about it. They can’t make that stick either, so that fell in a flop; High Crimes- no High Crimes either. This is down to misdemeanor, and their minutiae definitions of misdemeanor because they have politically decided to impeach this President. And if they do so, they will set a standard, a low standard for impeachment, that will cause it to happen over and over again going forward.”