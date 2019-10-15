Three neglected horses removed from Warren County property

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said three neglected horses are recovering after they were removed from a property in Warren County.

ARL said the horses are extremely thin and "it is clear that they had been deprived of food and medical care for quite some time."

One horse, named Chester, is the most emaciated of the three, ARL said. It had multiple wounds and a skin condition likely from malnutrition that caused hair loss and other issues.

The other two horses, Twister and Typhoon, are also recovering.

The three horses are now on refeeding programs under the care of equine veterinarians.