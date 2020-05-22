Three more TestIowa locations opening next week, Waterloo site to remain open

Gov. Reynolds announced on Friday new TestIowa locations will be coming to Marshalltown Sioux Center and Council Bluffs, and the Waterloo site will remain open through next week.

This comes after Reynolds announced on Thursday the TestIowa initiative would be expanding its criteria for testing.

The new site in Marshalltown will be located at Marshalltown Community College, 3700 S Center St, Marshalltown, and it's expected to be open from 12p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 28 and 29.

The new site in Sioux Center will be at the Sioux Center Middle School, at 950 4th Ave. NE, Sioux Center. It will be open on May 27 - 28 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The new Council Bluffs location has yet to be determined, but the state expects it to be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 29.

The Waterloo site will remain open next week as well, with hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 26 through May 29.

The list of sites and their schedules can be found on the state's coronavirus website.

To take the assessment go to testiowa.com.