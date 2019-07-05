Three men severely injured by fireworks in Muscatine

The Muscatine Fire Department says three men were severely injured in what the assistant fire chief calls "the worst personal injury we have had since fireworks became legal".

A preliminary report says a man in the East Hill area lit a mortar in his hand and tried to throw it before it exploded.

The report says the man lost his hand in the explosion while another man lost several fingers and another suffered injuries to his face, eyes, and ears.

"We had a pickup truck burned as a result of fireworks a year ago but this is the worst personal injury we have had since fireworks became legal,” Assistant Fire Chief Michael Hartman said in a written statement.

Two of the men were taken to a hospital by ambulance while the other drove himself. All three were transferred to Iowa City and are expected to recover.

Muscatine police responded to more than 20 fireworks calls on Thursday after the 10 p.m. deadline for shooting them off.

In Muscatine, fireworks can only be used on July 3 and 4 between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.

One fire in Muscatine on Thursday and another in Muscatine County are thought to be the result of fireworks.

“Fortunately, the legal time to discharge fireworks is over,” Hartman said. “But it was a very busy day for the Fire and Police departments.”