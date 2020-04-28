Three juveniles arrested after alleged shots fired, vehicle stolen

An incident involving gunshots and a stolen vehicle resulted in the arrest of three juveniles on Monday, according to law enforcement officials.

Three juveniles, aged 15, 16, and 17, were arrested and charged with first-degree theft.

At around 4:35 a.m. on Monday, April 27, the Dubuque Police Department received a report of shots being fired near the intersection of 24th Street and Jackson Street.

An initial investigation found no signs of a shooting in the area, but police received a follow-up report at around 6:30 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of Jackson Street that there was a bullet hole in a man's vehicle. Police found the vehicle and additional signs of gunshots, including bullet casings, in the area.

Officers reviewed video from nearby traffic surveillance cameras and noted a black truck in the area surrounding the apparent time of the shooting. Officers determined that it was a vehicle that had been reported stolen in East Dubuque earlier on Monday.

Later on Monday, at around 12:50 p.m., officers discovered the black truck at Penn Place Apartments, located at 3702 Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said that the three juveniles were inside the truck. Officers also said they located a handgun that was consistent with the evidence found in the earlier shooting.

The three suspects are being held by Juvenile Court Services. An investigation into the matter continues.