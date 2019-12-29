Three injured in two-vehicle crash in Bremer County

Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a collision between two vehicles in rural Bremer County, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 10:04 a.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, Iowa State Patrol deputies were sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of County Roads C33 and V56, or 190th Street and Viking Avenue.

Upon arrival, officials determined that a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix driving westbound on 190th Street had stopped at the intersection with Viking Avenue. It proceeded but struck a southbound 2016 Ford Fusion on the side.

The driver and a passenger in the Fusion, along with a passenger in the Grand Prix, were taken to Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner by ambulance. There was no word on their condition. All three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office and Sumner Fire and EMS assisted in the emergency response.