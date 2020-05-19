Three hurt in Cedar Rapids shooting

Cedar Rapids police are investigating a shooting which injured three people on Monday night.

Police said they received several calls of shots fired in the area of the 700 block of 16th Street SE at 11:11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located two victims inside a home with gunshot wounds.

While treating the victims on the scene, a third victim arrived at Mercy Medical Center by personal vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Police said none of the injuries appear to be life threatening. The victims' names are not yet released.

There are no arrests so far.