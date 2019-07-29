Three hurt during weekend bar shooting in Rock Island

Three people were hurt during a shooting inside a Rock Island, Illinois, bar early Sunday morning.

It happened at the 2nd Avenue Bar at 1819 2nd Avenue in Rock Island just after 2:40 a.m.

A 20-year-old woman, of Silvis, suffered a single gunshot wound, according to station KWQC. A 21-year-old man from Davenport had three gunshot wounds. Both are expected to recover.

A third person, a 24-year-old woman, from Moline, suffered a laceration to her hand. Police believe she got hurt while trying to escape the bar among the crowd of people.

For the employees, the gunshots were unexpected.

"Well, it's a pretty terrifying thought to go from why are fireworks going off to realizing it's not fireworks, it's actually gunshots. You have a certain primal instinct kick in and the only thing that's screaming in your mind is just the word survive. Survive." Michael Tilka, who was bartending during the incident, said.

Tilka said it was a typical weekend bartending shift.

"Nothing really stood out in terms....leading up to the incident, nothing specifically stood out to suggest that it was going to be a different Saturday night than the rest of them," he said.

As soon as he and his co-workers behind the bar heard the gunshots, they immediately took cover.

"It was pretty close to 2:30. We had just heard pop pop pop....all of us behind the bar just dropped to the floor. I looked at the other bartenders and we all kinda looked at each other. Obviously shock and confusion," Tilka said.

After the gun went off, patrons of the bar ran out of the building and tried to get to safety.

"I didn't get to see obviously because I was behind the bar, but from what I...people just. They reacted to how you would react to a gunshot. You get away from that. And people just came flooding out the front and back door," Tilka said.

Because it was a weekend night, police were already patrolling the district. Tilka said Rock Island Police responded to the bar within seconds.

"10, 15 seconds. Probably. Obviously, it was hard to get a specific time just cause everything was going through our minds. They do a great job every night of being out here. Making sure this area is safe, secure. They did a great job of getting in there and getting the situation under control," he said.

He continues to believe the area is a safe area to be and this incident does not change that.

"To be completely honest, it's just a random kind of happenstance. That it happened where it happened. It could have been at any of these bars. It could have been Moline, Bettendorf, Davenport, Rock Island. It just happened to be there," Tilka said.

Rock Island Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are working to find a suspect. If you have any information about this incident, call police or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500.