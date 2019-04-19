Three homes damaged after Oakland Road fire in Cedar Rapids

Near Daniels Park, in the 900 block of Oakland Road NE, all eyes were drawn on three homes, Friday. People were craning necks and snapping pictures, watching a blue home burn, damaging two others near it.

Crews respond to a house fire in the 900 block of Oakland Road Northeast on Friday, April 19, 2019. (FORREST SAUNDERS/KCRG)

Flames were so intense they melted the siding of one neighbor’s home and scorched another.

David Brown, who owns the badly damaged property to the north, was outside when he heard children from house where the fire originated yelling.

“They were yelling what sounded like spider,” said Brown. “It was fire!”

Brown said he briefly ran inside to find a piece of furniture burning. He went to grab a fire extinguisher, but flames had spread by the time Brown returned.

Brown said he helped an elderly man get out of the property before flames enveloped the home.

Brown had spoken with TV9 before. In January of last year, he and the neighbors he’d helped evacuate were in a dispute over garbage pilling up in the blue home’s backyard.

At that time, the owner, Lori AbbenGoodwin, said her family of 12, all living in the home, generated more trash than a city "GARBY" cart could handle on pickup days.

Though Brown said the issues had never fully been resolved by the time of the fire, he felt he had to help when the moment came.

“It’s sad,” Brown said. “I’m sad for them.”

No one was injured in the fire. Fire officials are investigating the cause.