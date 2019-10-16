Three eastern Iowa educators receive presidential awards for math and science

Three eastern Iowa educators, and another from central Iowa, were given awards for teaching excellence by the National Science Foundation.

The awards were part of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

Deborah Little, of Denver Elementary School in the Denver Community School District, and Maria "Gabby" Graanadillo, of McKinley Middle School in the Cedar Rapids Community School District, received awards for excellence in mathematics teaching.

Katie McGrane, of Margaretta Carey Elementary School in the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District, and Mike Todd, of Ames High School in the Ames Community School District, received awards for excellence in science teaching.

All four educators had previously been finalists for the award.

The PAEMST are given out on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Police by the NSF. It is the most prestigious award given to educators in math or science fields.