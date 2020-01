The Des Moines Police Department said three people died in a shooting Thursday night.

Des Moines police on scene of a shooting which killed three people on Jan. 30. (WOI)

Around 11:20 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of E. Hackley for a report of a shooting.

When officers got to the scene, they found three people dead inside the home. The victims all had gunshot wounds.

An investigation is underway.

No further details were released.