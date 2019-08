Three people are facing charges after they allegedly tried to rob a man in Iowa City.

Police said it happened early Tuesday morning at 221 South Lucas Street, just off of East Burlington and Highway 1.

Two of the suspects' booking photos have not been released.

A criminal complaint says 19-year-old Nyiesha Lawson searched the victim while 20-year-old Javon Butler and 19-year-old Jeradin Jones restrained him.

Each of the suspects face second-degree robbery charges.