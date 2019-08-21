Three central Iowa counties get funding to help with tornado, storm damage

The governor's office is giving disaster relief to three counties impacted by severe storms and tornadoes on Tuesday.

Damage caused by what the National Weather Service in Des Moines says is a tornado in Lacona on August 20, 2019 (WOI)

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the proclamation Wednesday for Madison, Marion and Warren counties.

"[The proclamation] activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for these three counties," according to a release from the governor's office.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant is available for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the poverty level or a maximum income of $41,560 for a family of three. Grants of up to $5,000 are available for car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses.

Receipts are required for actual expenses related to storm recovery.

Grant applications and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website, and applicants have 45 days from Wednesday to submit a claim.

"Iowa residents of counties impacted by the recent severe weather are asked to report the damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained," the governor's office said. "Damage to property, roads, utilities and other storm-related information may be reported. This information will be collected by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and shared with local emergency management agencies."

The National Weather Service in Des Moines confirmed three tornadoes occurred in central Iowa Tuesday. An EF-1 tornado in Marion County near Tracy was on the ground from 6:21 a.m. to 6:23 a.m.

Another tornado occurred at Badger Creek State Park in Madison County.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit near Lacona in Warren County Tuesday morning.

Storms that rumbled over much of central and eastern Iowa knocked down trees, cut power and flooded streets.

There were no reports of injuries.