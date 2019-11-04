Three candidates pushing for two vacant at-large council seats in Iowa City

Three candidates are vying for two at-large seats on the Iowa City City Council in Tuesday's local elections.

Janice Weiner (left), Megan Alter (center), and Laura Bergus (right) are all running for two available at-large seats on the Iowa City City Council. TV9 spoke with each in a one-on-one interview to learn what led them to run, and their top priority. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Both Mayor Jim Throgmorton and at-large council member Rockne Cole both chose not to seek re-election this year.

TV9 spoke with Megan Alter, Laura Bergus, and Janice Weiner in one-on-one interviews to learn why they are running and the goals they are hoping to accomplish if elected.

About the candidates

Alter is a manager at ACT, Inc. in Iowa City. She moved to Iowa City for graduate school in 1995 and received a PhD from the University of Iowa in British Literature in 2004, according to her bio.

Bergus is an attorney in Iowa City with Hayek, Moreland, Smith & Bergus, LLP, and has been practicing law in Iowa City since 2011. Bergus is a lifelong Iowa City resident and a graduate from Iowa City City High School and the University of Iowa, according to her bio.

Weiner is a former attorney who grew up in Coralville and graduated from Iowa City West High School before attending Princeton University and Stanford Law School. Weiner joined the U.S. State Department in 1987, and moved back to Iowa in 2015, according to her bio.

Why they chose to run

All three candidates said they decided to run for the council seats for different reasons, but shared they were inspired by something in their life that led to their decision to seek election.

Alter: "It really was from a motivation to try and make sure that everyone who lives in Iowa City is able to enjoy it," Alter said. "There's so many attractions, things that I've been able to enjoy that's kept me here, and it's been a marvel to see over the many years that I've lived here. But equally, I realize there's a lot of people that don't necessarily have the access. And I think we're at a really exciting point for Iowa City. Decisions that we make today are really going to shape what Iowa City's future is. And so I believe that if we do more to help people access things that will make their daily lives easier."

Bergus: "I've wanted to serve on Iowa City City Council for a really long time," Bergus said. "My interest in local government started when I was a teenager. My first job was actually videotaping Iowa City's City Council meetings, so I sat through hundreds of hours of meetings and really enjoyed it. So that's where it started, that led to a career in public service, working for Iowa City and North Liberty. I've lived in Iowa City my entire life, but really just enjoyed seeing that process up close."

Weiner: "I really spent my life as a public servant," Weiner said. "And I want to continue to serve. And especially over the last month or so as I've watched my former colleagues in the state department step up, that really solidified my desire to continue to serve. Second factor is how much local government matters. And a lot of people don't pay attention to it, not enough people vote, not enough people get involved in it, but it's really the level of government that has the most direct impact on our lives and on which we can have the most direct influence. And it's a great incubator of democracy."

The candidates' top priority

Alter: "For me, my top priority honestly is being able to help people get into affordable housing that's sustainable for them as soon as possible, but at the same time, really work towards a sustainable, permanent solution for the future," Alter said."We're going to have to kind of hit this through a lot of different ways, there's no one solution, but I think that would be an amazing accomplishment. And current council has done a really good job so far laying that foundation and getting a lot of pieces in place. I want to take that and be able to say in four years: 'yeah, we did that. We got more people into housing and they feel secure and safe and we've really built a foundation that we can continue to grow."

Bergus: "My main goal if elected is to improve the process on Iowa City City Council," Bergus said. "And what I mean by that is to just make it more effective and more efficient. I agree with the progressive direction of Iowa City's City Council, but I think we can do more in terms of staying focused on planning and policy and the strategic vision for our community. And make sure we're not getting too far into the weeds on specific issue."

Weiner: "I"m not sure that I have one main goal, but they're doing a transit study right now, I'd really like to really dig in and work on public transit once that is done," Weiner said. "And I'd like to work on what a lot of folks have told me is impossible: on getting regional transit done. Because I think it would make so much more sense for all of our communities in this area to have a unified transit system, can get kids and parents to and from schools and work. The school district encompasses more than just the city, I would love to see transit do that."

All three candidates also shared a desire to push for an improved public transportation service. Currently, the city is conducting a transit study to determine better ways to suit the community, and city staff have said changes could come as soon as 2020. Alter said she wants changes to come rapidly, even before the study is completed, while Bergus and Weiner both specified the desire to expand transportation outside of city limits.

All three candidates also spoke to the importance of access to affordable housing in Iowa City.

Polls in Iowa City open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 4, and close at 8 p.m.