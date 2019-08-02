Three accused of breaking into Marshalltown construction trailer

Three people are accused of burglarizing a construction trailer in Marshalltown.

Police said it happened just after 4:50 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South 1st Street.

When officers got to the scene, they saw the suspects breaking into the trailer.

Jared Culver, 28, of Le Grand; Douglas Davis, 25, of Marshalltown, and Adam Flathers, 32, of Marshalltown were arrested and booked into the Marshall County Jail.

All three face 3rd-degree burglary charges. Culver and Davis are also facing drug charges.

Mugshots for the suspects were not immediately available.