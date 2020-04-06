Three additional COVID-19- related deaths in eastern Iowa, 78 new cases; governor orders additional closures

During a press conference Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 78 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, bringing the state's total to 946.

Linn County remains the county with the highest number of cases, now at 176. Seventy-one cases are in long-term care facilities.

The governor said 284 people have recovered. There have been 10,653 negative tests.

The governor also announced three additional deaths which included an older adult (age 61-80) in Linn County and two elderly people (older than 81) in Tama County. That brings the death toll in Iowa to 25.

A list of counties added to the list was not immediately available. Click or tap here to see an updated map of cases.

Reynolds also ordered several new closures including malls, bingo halls, bowling alleys, zoos, skating areas, playgrounds, gaming and music stores and campgrounds.

Reynolds did not issue a stay-at-home order, but she did ask Iowans to stay home unless it's essential and to avoid gathering in groups.