Three UnityPoint Health hospitals to resume elective procedures May 11

UnityPoint Health announced it will resume elective surgeries and procedures beginning May 11 at three hospitals.

Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center, and Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner all have plans to resume these elective procedures.

Allen Hospital had suspended elective procedures on March 19 to protect its staff and preserve supplies during the pandemic.

UnityPoint says the plan will adhere to requirements like having a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment, reserving adequate intensive care resources and testing patients for COVID-19 prior to procedures.