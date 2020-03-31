Three Marshalltown city employees test positive for COVID-19

The City of Marshalltown said three of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Citing privacy regulations, the city said it would not release information about employees or the job.

The city said it is deep cleaning its office areas and workspaces.

“We recognize that many functions of local government are essential, and we are listening to our team members to determine the safest way to continue operations during this time period,” City Administrator Jessica Kinser said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have tested positive as well as their families.”

Many employees are working from home.

The City of Marshalltown’s facilities are closed to the public, but many services are still available by phone or email.

