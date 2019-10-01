Threat of heavy rain continues through Tuesday night

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will still be around this afternoon. Any of these will be able to produce heavy rain since there's extremely high moisture around for the beginning of October. A couple storms may produce gusty winds late today, too. Highs will range from the 60s in far northern Iowa to the 80s in southern Iowa.

Showers and storms with heavy rain continue tonight. Tomorrow, showers will be less widespread until later in the day. Otherwise, plan for a cloudy and cooler day with highs barely in the 60s. Showers end tomorrow night. The northern half of Iowa has the best chance of having rainfall totals over an inch, with local amounts of a few inches possible. This will cause rises on streams and eventually the rivers.

The week ends with quieter, seasonably cool weather. Saturday looks wet again, but we should see a stretch of nice, comfortable weather most of next week.