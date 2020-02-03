Threat made to Denver schools over the weekend, found to be not credible

A threat made to a northeast Iowa school district by text message was investigated and determined to not be credible, according to officials.

At around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, officials with the Denver Police Department received a report of a student at Denver Middle School that they had received threatening text messages of an unknown origin. The messages included violent threats, saying that those threats could be acted upon during the upcoming week.

Police, with the assistance of the Bremer County Sherrif's Office, determined that the person sending the messages was an 11-year-old girl. The messages were determined to not contain credible threats.

Classes were unaffected in the Denver Community School District as a result of the investigation, according to officials.

The girl will be referred on a charge of first-degree harassment to Juvenile Court Services.