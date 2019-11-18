Threat made against Bellevue High School, charges pending

A threat was made against Bellevue High School by a student on Sunday night, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, the Bellevue Police Department received a call about an alleged threat made against the high school there by one of its male students. No specific information about the nature of the threat was released by law enforcement or school officials.

Because the student lives outside of the Bellevue city limits, police coordinated with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and were able to contact the student and his parents. Items from the student were seized by law enforcement.

The student has been suspended by the Bellevue Community School District. Charges are pending in the matter, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Officials do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the school, so classes are operating as normal.

This alleged threat comes on the heels of similar incidents in the Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District, which was deemed not credible, and Benton Community Schools, which led to the cancellation of all classes and school activities through the weekend.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.