Thousands rally behind Iowa City students, Greta Thunberg calling for climate action

Thousands of people rallied in Iowa City today in an effort to spark climate action at the University of Iowa and nationwide.

Among those protesting, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg. Thunberg is the Swedish teenager who grabbed attention for her passionate plea to world leaders at the United Nation's Climate Action Summit.

The rally focused on two front of different scales. One was more specific to Iowa City.

Student leaders of the rally were calling on the University of Iowa to end coal use at the university's power plant. Chants cried to the University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld: "no more excuses."

Those chants eventually expanded to Governor Kim Reynolds and President Donald Trump, pushing to a more national level, demanding climate action from state representatives all the way through to the White House.

What was certain from organizers and those who attended, the event was more than what they expected.

"So many people- I don't think anyone of us expected this many people," Thunberg said to the crowd.

Many people waited eagerly for Thunberg to speak; when she did, Thunberg did not hold back.

"The world leaders keep acting like children and somebody needs to be the adult in the room," Thunberg said.

Among those wanting to see the teens behind the climate change rally, Jim Richmond of Fairfield made sure to take the day off from work and make the trip to downtown Iowa City.

Richmond proudly displayed a two-sided sign that lauded Thunberg for her efforts, and those of the students locally.

"I made this sign two weeks ago and it was in support of the climate rallies that were on September 20th," Richmond said.

Richmond said he followed Greta Thunberg and the Iowa City students leading the climate strike for months.

"People my age maybe think: 'oh it's not going to affect me that much,'" Richmond said. "But it is affecting people, some places more than others already."

But this rally, only a block from the Pentacrest, sent a loud message, specifically to the University of Iowa.

People chanted "end coal now," as student leaders hypothesized how much of an impact it would have if the university agreed.

TV9 reached out to the University of Iowa for comment on the rally. The university provided a statement saying: "The University of Iowa has pledged to be coal-free by 2025." The University of Iowa said in 2017 their goal was to be coal-free in that same time frame.

Regardless of age, people demanded change at the national level as well.

"We have grandchildren, we worry about them," Becky Ross with 100 Grannies for a Livable Future. "We want them to have a good future too and right now if we don't get something done, it's going to be a problem."

"This is a real issue," Richmond said. "I think things are more serious than most people realize."

Thunberg said the next global climate strike is November 29, but she and area students said they will continue to protest every Friday.