Thousands of pounds of unwanted medications, vaping products collected in Iowa during take back event

Iowans threw away nearly 10,000 pounds of medications and vaping products as part of Drug Take Back Day, according to the DEA.

Law enforcement agencies in several U.S. states took part in the event in October. Overall, the administration collected more than 800 thousand pounds of products. This is the first time the administration allowed people to drop off vaping products.

The CDC said there are more than 18 hundred cases of vaping-related injuries in the U.S. More than 40 of them are in Iowa.

The next Drug Take Back Day is April 25.