Thousands of ears of corn shucked for St. Jude's Sweet Corn Festival

Friday, the annual Saint Jude's Sweet Corn Festival kicks off in Cedar Rapids. That means about 200 volunteers were out shucking corn Thursday at the church.

They volunteers cleaned 21 thousand ears of corn for the three-day festival. This year's festival chairman says getting enough help to shuck all of this corn is actually pretty easy.

"A lot of help from the parish. We've got members, family members, friends it's just kind of a word of mouth. A lot of people come back year after year because of the community aspect of it," said festival chairman Steve Oldridge.

The corn is about as fresh as it gets. It was just hand-picked earlier this week. The 2019 Sweet Corn Festival runs through Sunday.