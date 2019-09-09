Thousands affected by power outages following evening storms

Strong to severe thunderstorms that moved through eastern Iowa on Monday evening have caused power outages to thousands of customers, according to various utility companies that serve the KCRG-TV9 viewing area.

As of 4 a.m., there were about 1,200 Alliant Energy customers without power. About 1,105 people in Delaware County were still without power.

MidAmerican Energy has about 1,100 outages. As 4:00 a.m., about 870 customers were still without power in Black Hawk County and 178 in Iowa City.

Various Rural Electric Cooperatives across eastern Iowa show roughly 230 customers without power.

Linn County REC did not show any outages.

As of 11:20 p.m., Alliant Energy reported 4,358 customers in their Iowa territory in reported outages. Linn County had the largest number of customers out, with 2,055 without power. Those were largely concentrated in the Alburnett, Center Point, and Troy Mills areas.

The Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative reported a similar number of customers without power in Linn County at 2,098. They were located in the northern part of the county in similar areas as the Alliant outages.

MidAmerican Energy customers were also experiencing sporadic outages, largely in the Black Hawk County area. 10,793 customers there are without power, or about 25% of their customer base in the county.

Depending on the cause of the outage, restoration times vary.