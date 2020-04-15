Though not treating COVID patients, free clinics feeling impacts of virus

At the Community Health Free Clinic in southeast Cedar Rapids, the signs of the coronavirus’ effect are present in what patients see.

A notice on the front door informs patients that they might have to wait outside before being screened because of social distancing requirements, while a note at the front desk requests they wear masks if they’re ill.

They can also see the impact of the virus based on whom they see inside.

Under normal circumstances, the clinic relies on a team of up to 150 volunteers to help when people come through the door.

“Right now, because of the COVID-19, we’re down to a handful of volunteers that are coming in each week,” Jamie Henley, Community Health Free Clinic’s chief operating officer, said.

Henley estimated the clinic now only has around five volunteers. He said many of their volunteers are older and more susceptible to the virus, so they’re asking them to stay home.

As with similar free clinics, the Community Health Free Clinic provides medical, dental, vision and prescription services at no cost to uninsured and underinsured people, and Henley said his clinic plays a key role in taking the burden off hospitals right now.

“The 10 or 15 patients who we’re seeing who are generally uninsured, they normally would end up in the emergency room if they got sick, and the emergency rooms right now certainly don’t need any extra patients coming through the door,” Henley said.

Henley said one of the Community Health Free Clinic’s biggest roles is providing medication and filling prescriptions. With unemployment numbers rising across the country and in Iowa, he said they're seeing more patients already and expect even more people will start to need their free services.

“We’ve taken a lot of phone calls from people who are just very, very nervous, and very apprehensive about what’s happening and what’s going to be next,” Henley said.

A few blocks away, His Hands Free Clinic hasn’t seen a jump in patients yet, but Dawn Brouwers, the executive director at the clinic, said they expect to.

However, the clinic is also short on volunteers, especially nurses.

“They’re either working at their own jobs, or they’re in a high-risk category, so they can’t volunteer, so our staff are providing the nursing, and they’re working some additional hours in order to do that,” Brouwers said.

Brouwers said they too are working with about five volunteers right now, while previously, they could count on 20 to 30 to work each week.

“It’s kind of a catch-22: We need the volunteers, but we don’t have the folks to train them,” Brouwers said.

His Hands Free Clinic has cut back the time it sees patients to just 12 hours a week, even while dealing with an increased demand for mental health services.

Brouwers said they too are serving a critical role at this time.

“We’re seeing the folks that don’t have insurance, but they’re still working. So we’re seeing the part-time grocery worker. We’re seeing the trucker,” Brouwers said.

While recent community donations, like face masks and shields, have strengthened a clinic that needs donations to keep going, His Hands Free Clinic has already had to cancel one of its major fundraisers, Praise on the River, which had been scheduled for June.

“We have funds that we’ve tucked away for a rainy day, but if the rainy day gets really long, then it would be a little more difficult to do what we need to do,” Brouwers said.