Though Art Gallery resumes business in Anamosa

An Anamosa business owner is able to sell her artwork again. A fire destroyed her original gallery nearly three years ago.

Thou Art Gallery hosted its re-opening on Saturday. It's located in the same building, along Main Street in Anamosa.

It took nearly three years of renovations to get this building back to shape. The remodel comes with a larger art space for children.

Owners said it's important for them to stay in this area. They also represent local artists throughout Jones County.

"Every contractor that came in here told us we needed to tear it down. My husband and I love old historic building and said no. So we finally found somebody who said the building was sound and we went to town put the roof back on, the floors back in," KC Wortman, the owner, said.

Wortman isn't done with the full remodel yet. She hopes to have the other half of the building done sometime next year. That'll include a commercial kitchen and event space.