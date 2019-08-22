This week’s rain helped improve the drought

Last week’s Drought Monitor showed drought developing across parts of Iowa. This week’s Drought Monitor, which includes weather data through 7 a.m. Tuesday, shows improvement where the heaviest rain fell both Sunday morning and early Tuesday.

One moderate drought area, roughly between Highway 30 and Interstate 80 west of the Cedar Rapids/Iowa City areas, is now completely gone. Moderate drought is still noted in Linn County toward the east, then south to the Quad Cities. It also wraps back toward Mount Pleasant. Abnormally dry conditions, which are not considered drought, continue for many areas generally south of Highway 20.

Again, some of the rainfall from Tuesday’s storms is not included in this week’s update because it fell after the cutoff time. That would especially be the case in far eastern and southern Iowa.