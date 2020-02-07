This weekend’s system favors northern Iowa, southern Minnesota

Our next low pressure system is coming from the Pacific Northwest. The current track places the swath of heaviest snow over Minnesota and Wisconsin. However, northern Iowa is also favored for some of the heavier amounts, too.

At this time, amounts look very low over the southern half of our area, including Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. Any snow accumulation in those places should stay under an inch. Farther north, 1-3” of snow looks likely along Highway 20 including Waterloo and Dubuque. Over far northern, 3-6” of snow should fall by the time Sunday is over. The Interstate 90 corridor in Minnesota looks to get even higher amounts.

This will be a wet snow thanks to relatively “warm” temperatures. So, plan on it being heavier to move, especially where the higher amounts fall.