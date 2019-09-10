This weather pattern looks more like June

Thanks to a large dome of hot high pressure over the southeastern United States, we are right back into a June-like weather pattern across eastern Iowa. Patterns like these tend to keep storm chances high over our area as impulses move through the jet stream.

In many cases, these storm complexes are more widespread at night and tend to dissipate or weaken during the morning hours.

This general pattern will go a few more days. By Friday, we’ll be feeling much better with highs only in the lower 70s with much less humid air.