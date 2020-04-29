This month’s wind: how does it compare?

This month has had numerous days with strong winds, sometimes with gusts pushing 50 mph. It seems that this April has been unusually windy – has that been the case?

It turns out that it hasn’t. In fact, the average wind speed this month is lower than the average since these records began in 1973. Cedar Rapids’ average wind speed through the 28th has been about 11.2 mph. Last year, it was 12.6 mph. The overall long-term average is about 12.3 mph.

A difference of one mile per hour may not seem like much, but notice that in nearly every single April, the average is between 10 and 14 mph. When the spread is just four miles per hour, one is a decent proportion!

The highest average wind speed through the first 28 days of April is 14.2 mph, which happened in 1994. The lowest was just shy of 10 mph in 1992.