This is one of the wettest Mays on record

This month has been an awfully wet one, both in the amount of rainfall as well as the number of days that have had rain.

Through Wednesday afternoon, Cedar Rapids had officially received 6.81 inches of rain, making it the 12th-wettest May on record since 1893, with the potential to go up the rankings a little depending on rain Wednesday night or Thursday.

Dubuque has had 5.18 inches. While that’s above normal, it’s not exceptional. This is Dubuque’s 45th-highest May rainfall since 1873.

Iowa City’s 9.16 inches is the most in 30 years of records at the airport. The observation site on the southeast corner of town that goes to 1893 has had 10.69 inches, and that’s good for second place.

In Waterloo, 6.87 inches has come down so far in May, which is the 12th-highest rainfall for the month with records going back to 1895.

The highest monthly rainfall observation in the state is a whopping 13.05 inches in Keosauqua, which is in southeastern Iowa.

Here other rainfall totals for the month for locations that have had at least six inches of rain through the afternoon of May 29:

Salem (Henry County): 12.33”

Mount Pleasant (Henry County): 11.03”

Marengo (Iowa County): 10.30”

Montezuma (Poweshiek County): 10.28”

Washington (Washington County): 9.95”

Elma (Howard County): 9.43”

Muscatine (Muscatine County): 9.19”

New Hampton (Chickasaw County): 8.91”

North English (Iowa County): 8.57”

Toledo (Tama County): 8.56”

Williamsburg (Iowa County): 8.50”

Clutier (Tama County): 8.42”

Decorah (Winneshiek County): 8.39”

Marshalltown (Marshall County): 8.05”

Manchester (Delaware County): 7.91”

Vinton (Benton County): 7.59”

Garwin (Tama County): 7.44”

Parnell (Iowa County): 7.43”

Anamosa (Jones County): 7.16”

Belle Plaine (Benton County): 7.15”

Steamboat Rock (Hardin County): 6.63”

New Hartford (Butler County): 6.57”

Ionia (Chickasaw County): 6.51”

Stanley (Buchanan County): 6.45”

Lowden (Cedar County): 6.23”