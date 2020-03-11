This March has started a lot warmer than last March

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This month has started with mild temperatures overall. While cooler weather is going to be settling in, temperatures most days will still be near or slightly above normal.
Here’s a check of the average temperature for March 1st through 10th this year, compared to last year and the warmest and coldest on record.
Cedar Rapids
2020: 41.4 degrees (8th-warmest on record)
2019: 17.4 degrees (7th-coldest on record)
1992: 46.5 degrees
1960: 8.6 degrees
Dubuque
2020: 39.2 degrees (9th-warmest on record)
2019: 16.9 degrees (10th-coldest on record)
1878: 47.9 degrees
1960: 11.9 degrees
Iowa City - using mixture of airport and long-term site
2020: 44.3 degrees (42.3 at long-term site, 11th-warmest on record)
2019: 21.0 degrees (19.2 at long-term site, 5th-coldest on record)
1974: 49.6 degrees
1960: 13.7 degrees
Waterloo
2020: 42.5 degrees (3rd-warmest on record)
2019: 16.0 degrees (8th-coldest on record)
2000: 46.4 degrees
1960: 8.7 degrees