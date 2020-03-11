This March has started a lot warmer than last March

This month has started with mild temperatures overall. While cooler weather is going to be settling in, temperatures most days will still be near or slightly above normal.

Here’s a check of the average temperature for March 1st through 10th this year, compared to last year and the warmest and coldest on record.

Cedar Rapids

2020: 41.4 degrees (8th-warmest on record)

2019: 17.4 degrees (7th-coldest on record)

1992: 46.5 degrees

1960: 8.6 degrees

Dubuque

2020: 39.2 degrees (9th-warmest on record)

2019: 16.9 degrees (10th-coldest on record)

1878: 47.9 degrees

1960: 11.9 degrees

Iowa City - using mixture of airport and long-term site

2020: 44.3 degrees (42.3 at long-term site, 11th-warmest on record)

2019: 21.0 degrees (19.2 at long-term site, 5th-coldest on record)

1974: 49.6 degrees

1960: 13.7 degrees

Waterloo

2020: 42.5 degrees (3rd-warmest on record)

2019: 16.0 degrees (8th-coldest on record)

2000: 46.4 degrees

1960: 8.7 degrees