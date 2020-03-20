Third-party delivery companies try to keep small businesses afloat while stalling the spread

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all restaurants and bars to close to seated customers amid the coronavirus spread throughout the state forcing business owners to adapt quickly.

“We’ve had a 70% dip in sales since noon Tuesday,” said Co-owner of Mickey’s pub in Iowa City. “No one has ever been through this before so we are in uncharted waters.”

Third-party delivery apps are seeing a sharp spike in business as these restaurants are still able to sell through delivery. Ubereats eliminated fees for some small restaurants. Grubhub as an option to donate change for their order. Other companies are more focused on stopping the spread.

“I don’t want the virus and I don’t want the customers to get it if I’m not showing symptoms,” said CHOMP delivery driver Jonathan Jackson.

CHOMP has changed aspects of its app and offers a “no contact” option; however, Jackson said only 30% of customers actually utilize that.

“I just go ahead and follow the policy regardless,” said Jackson. “On any given day, especially with high volumes like we are seeing, I come in contact with 20 to 30 people and that’s not including each business.”

Jackson will leave the food on the person’s front step and wait by the car to make sure the delivery is made in order to stop the spread or keep families like the Sherwood’s who are staying home as much as possible.

“Rather than worrying about our family, I think we want to do the right thing from a public health standpoint,” said Molly Sherwood of Iowa City.

It’s allowing for small business owners like Jennings to try and pay their bills and stay ahead.

“We just want to make sure that we can pay our employees,” said Jennings. “If we can do that, I think we will be ok.”

