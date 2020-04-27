3rd of July fireworks, air show postponed in Dubuque

The third of July Fireworks and Air Show in Dubuque has been postponed due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said that the event has been rescheduled for August 22 instead. The move comes in an effort to be proactive ahead of the holiday show amid uncertainty generated by the continued spread of COVID-19.

With the military on lockdown until June 30, organizers did not want to risk the Golden Knights being unable to make it to town for the air show.

Thousands of people show up for the fireworks and air show every year in Dubuque. Organizers worked with the events' partners to pick a day later in the summer that worked for all involved.