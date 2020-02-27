Third great weekend in a row

Weather patterns have a way of falling into predictable cycles. In our case, it’s been mild weekends followed by cooler times from Wednesdays through Fridays.

We had our first warmup the weekend after Valentine’s Day with highs into the 30s and 40s. That following weekend, temperatures pushed into the 50s. Both warmups of course felt great as we were coming out of cold days.

This weekend will mark the 3rd nice one in a row and the warmest too. Highs will be in the low 50s Saturday and around 60 Sunday!