Third arrest made in Cedar Falls robbery, murder investigation

Cedar Falls police now have a third person in custody from a robbery in December that led to a murder investigation.

Police said they arrested Marquas Gafeney, 21, of Waterloo, Sunday on a warrant for conspiracy to commit a felony. On Dec. 4, of last year, police said Gafeney and two others went into an apartment, planning to rob 21-year-old Thomas Saul.

During the incident, police say someone shot and killed Saul.

Police arrested James Wright-Buls in January. He faces felony conspiracy charges. Keyon Roby was also arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, but not for the shooting.