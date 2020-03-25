Thick fog to start in spots, rain by tonight

We're starting off our day with a bank of fog lifting in from the south this morning. It'll likely stick around through much of the morning, then lift.

Over extreme northern Iowa, showers will probably start to move in after lunchtime, though for the vast majority of our area, conditions will stay dry this afternoon and rather pleasant with highs well into the 50s. Showers are expected for everyone by evening. Rain amounts of a few hundredths south to perhaps as much as a quarter inch north are expected.

There are additional shower chances for tomorrow and Friday with a few thunderstorms possible by Saturday.

Continue getting updates through KCRG-TV9, here at kcrg.com, and on the First Alert Weather app. If you have an Apple device, download the app here. If you have an Android device, download the app here.