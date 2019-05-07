'They were my life': family mourns son, his best friends after crash on Interstate 80

A Cedar Rapids couple is mourning after their two sons and the boys’ two best friends were involved in a fatal crash Sunday.

The crash killed one eleven year old and two twelve year olds when a semi crashed into the SUV they were in on Interstate 80.

Iowa State Patrol said the driver of the SUV tried to make an illegal u-turn near the Oxford exit at mile marker 231. State Patrol says after the attempted u-turn, the semi hit the vehicle and sent it flying into the median.

Laura Brown and her husband, Steven, said the crash has been hard to deal with- their 12 year old son Braden died in the crash, and their other son Mason was injured. Laura Brown said all of the children inside the SUV, including their sons' two best friends 11-year-old Oneimus Quarterman and 12-year-old KaDaess Adams-Quarterman, were a part of their family.

"They were ours," Laura Brown said. "The children were ours. They are my kids' best friends, they're my kids' world. They're amazing."

Laura Brown said she felt it was important that people know just how special all of the children are- and the support they have already received shows that.

Their classmates found them amazing and strong, too. Letters and messages piled up from the College Community School District, where the boys all attended school across the district.

"You don't know how strong they are until you've received all these cards for the sister and the brother," Laura Brown said of the letters Mason and his sister received from their classmates. "They've received multiple cards. It's really wonderful to know the community's pulling together and they're all supporting my children."

The families have also seen a significant wave of financial support from their fellow community members. The Brown family set up a Facebook fundraiser that has already raised nearly $9,500 at time of posting this story.

A fundraiser for Oneimus Quarterman and KaDaess Adams-Quarterman has exceeded $17,000 at time of posting this story.

"The Prairie family is really staying strong also people that are in the community that don't even know us doing whatever they can for the family," Laura Brown said. "That's more than anybody could ever ask for. "

The Brown family is left with happy memories, scrolling through photos that bring smiles to their faces. Laura Brown said it is important people know their children were more special than a number on a billboard.

"They're great kids," Laura Brown said. "They didn't deserve anything like this. None of them did."

11-year-old Mason Brown is doing well with his recovery. He and his family were optimistic that he may be able to go home as soon as Tuesday.

For information on donating to the families fundraisers, click here for the Brown Family Memorial/Loss Fundraiser, and click here for the Kadaess's and Oneimus's memorial fund.